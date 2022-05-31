Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8 Release date, Preview And Where to Watch

Netflix’s and AMC’s famous drama series Better Call Saul had its season 6 released recently. This season since its commencement has kept the viewers and fans anticipated and excited. The seventh episode itself which was released lastly kept the viewers on a cliffhanger.

Therefore, the anticipation and excitement of the viewers for its next episode are valid enough. However, it seems like the fans have to wait almost a month to watch the next episode. Fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the destinies of some of their favorite characters, especially Kim Wexler.

The drama series that was released in 2015 had five seasons in total with around 10 episodes per season. However, season 6 has reportedly 13 episodes out of which seven have already been released. Further, the remaining six episodes will release after a month. The series has a great rating all over the platforms and is highly popular and loved by all. Therefore, let us see what it has to offer for its upcoming episode, i.e. episode 8 of season 6.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

The anticipated episode will be available on AMC and AMC+. Episode 8 of season 6 will be exclusively available on the above-mentioned platform on 11th July 2022. The timing for the same is 9.00 PM ET. But on July 11 only the 8th episode will air and the remaining five episodes i.e Episodes 9-13 will be released after it every week.

Lastly, the finale episode will be released on 15th August 2022, marking an end to season 6. One of the show’s main characters died in the season 6 finale.

Jimmy and Kim prepare for “D-Day” in Plan and Execution. Both of them try to restage their photos with the actor Jimmy hired to portray judge Casimiro. Howard’s PI gives him the images. Howard accuses Casimiro of bribery at the conference. When he tries to present evidence at a meeting, he realizes the images were stolen from his desk.

Before Lalo arrives and shoots him in the head, Howard confronts Kim and Jimmy in their flat. As Jim and Kimmy begin to scream in surprise, Lalo asks them to be quiet and says, “Let’s discuss,” with a chillingly placid smile.

Preview of Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2

Lalo returns from hiding to take out the Salamanca family’s cartel competitors. Lalo isn’t in Breaking Bad, although he’s mentioned when Jesse and Walter capture Saul and he yells, “It wasn’t me; it was Ignacio.” This line explains Plan and Execution’s events. This could suggest Lalo was still alive, but he could have been killed without Saul’s knowledge. Gus tells Hector in Breaking Bad that the Salamanca family was slaughtered.

Thus he thinks Lalo is dead. Kim Wexler, the show’s most beloved character, is also keenly anticipated. Kim wasn’t in Breaking Bad, therefore she’ll probably die in Better Call Saul. She could also utilize Ed The Disappearer, a service Saul uses in Breaking Bad following Ozymandias. On July 11, 2022, AMC and AMC+ will air Better Call Saul season 6.