Bella Hadid Holding Hands with Beau Marc Kalman

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was spotted on a Sunday afternoon in Newyork with beau Marc Kalman. The couple was looking super cozy together, going out on a lunch date together. Bella Hadid was looking as beautiful as ever in a graphic tee and a chunky leather jacket, sleek hair with matching sneakers, and a Chanel bag. Keeping the complete look casual.

Marc Kalman was wearing a blue street-style jacket paired with black denim and sunnies. Both of them were adorable together.

Dating? Since when?

25-year-old Model shared a relationship with singer-songwriter The Weekend aka Abel Tesfaye, she has also been rumored with Drake. Although, her previous relationship was very publicized in the media. She entered into this relationship after the breakup between The Weekend.

She kept the relationship with Marc Kalman out of public sight. Due to her past experiences. Her earlier affairs were publicized a lot. Bella made the relationship official on Instagram in July 2021. The model posted a photograph of them together kissing and made it official! with a caption “Healthy, working and loved”

Their relationship has been going strong together, and the relationship is getting serious with each day passing. By seeing her Instagram stories, we can confidently say that she completely adores him, neck-deep in love with Beau.

Dating for a year now?

Rumors are that lovebirds have been together for more than a year now, we are more than surprised how well the couple pulled off the whole ‘secrecy’ thing together. Nor any of the fans or the paparazzi suspected. All of the photographs came after when model opened about her previous relationships, telling how difficult has it been for her. This Valentin’s Day 2022, fans were in for another surprise from the model. She posted some photographs of them getting cozy on a couch.

Who is Marc Kalman?

Mark Kalman is a big shot in the Art Industry. An Art director. He has an A-list clientele, worked with Travis Scott rapper-producer. He did merchandise, album design, and visuals for the album. Kalman has also worked with Milk studios MADE fashion week, popular sunglasses brand Smoke x Mirrors.

There is nothing much on the internet about Marc. Despite the fact, he is on Instagram his account is private, he doesn’t even have a profile picture on his Instagram handle. He follows Bella on Instagram. From the looks of it, he seems like a very private person. There is no Wikipedia page on him.

Is Bella completely infatuated with Beau?

Sources say that the boy has met her family and the family approves of him. Bella looks so content with the new relationship. As they have gotten more serious about each other. Though, Bella and Marc never released an official statement about their relationship together. But it’s very clear from Bella’s post on Instagram that they are completely mesmerized by each other’s company. For more updates on the couple, stay tuned!