Bel Air Episode 11 Release Date: Is the Show Renewed for Season 2?

Episode 10th of the popular drama series Bel-Air was released on 31st March. But many people are confused if there will be an episode 11 for Bel-Air. And some fans can’t get enough of season one and are demanding more. That leaves us with the question if the second season of Bel-Air will be coming.

Well, today we discuss all these questions and find out their answers. Here is everything we know so far:

What is Bel-Air?

Bel-Air is currently one of the most popular series on Netflix. It is a drama series re-telling the story of Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The rebooted show is set in modern America and features a dramatic take on Will Smith’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia who now moves in with his relatives in the mansions of Bel-Air.

Not only Bel-Air tell the modern-day story of Will’s coming of age, but it also tells the story of the evolution of a black family in modern America.

Is There any Episode 11?

So the question arrives if there will be one more episode of Bel-Air. The short answer is, No. Well, that is the only answer. Bel-Air only contains 10 episodes and there will not be another episode. In the 10th episode, Will’s father makes a surprise appearance and reveals a big secret, and tells the truth about where he has been this entire time.

Will There Be a Second Season?

Yes! Bel-Air will have a second season, the show itself was announced while keeping two seasons in mind. So yes, a season 2 is already on its way. The show was given a two-season order back in September 2020 when it was picked for a reboot.

Will Smith, the executive producer of the show was grateful for the two-season decision and said: “I’ve been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that [the cast and crew has] done.”

What to Expect in Season 2?

Well, the first thing about season 2 of Bel-Air is that it will continue from where it left off so at least the main characters of the show will surely be reprising their roles in season 2. Season 2 will contain more surprises and more guest appearances from stars.

When asked about season 2, Morgan Cooper, the co-showrunner of the show said: “Lot of different ideas are in the cooker right now, and so myself and our fantastic showrunners and our fantastic producers team, we’re all huddled up and mapping out the story. Just know that it’s full of twists and turns. It’s gonna be a wild ride and the potential of this show is immense and a big part of that is because of how incredible this cast is. They can do anything we throw at them. They’re ready to do it. It’s just the beginning, so stay tuned.”

Fans can be assured that Bel-Air season 2 will not disappoint. There is no fixed date yet, but the second season could premiere in early 2023.