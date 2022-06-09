Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Zero Hour Release Date, Battle Pass, Gameplay and Other Details

The famous video game series Battlefield 2042 will be out soon with its Zero hour update and we can’t keep calm. The most anticipated series of video games will be out any time soon with all its latest features and updates. The newly added updates will include not only just Zero hour update but also a battle pass, a new map, and many more.

The Battlefield 2042 struggled a lot since 2021 for its release but the mighty developers EI and DICE did not give up. The developers finally gave life to their dream of releasing it and are way more excited than the fans to launch the same. Therefore, let us take a look at the newly dubbed “Zero Hour” update and other concomitant information about Season 1’s release.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Zero Hour Release Date

The trailer and official outlets have confirmed that the new season will be released on June 9th, 2022 on Thursday. The timings for the same have not been officially informed yet. However, some of the predictions reveal that for the UK it can be around 4PM.

Additionally, it can also be around 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. This is because the previous updates have also been released around the same time only.

While DICE hasn’t said when Season 1 will expire, the studio has confirmed that the Battlefield 2042 seasons will be 12 weeks long. This means that Season 1 will end on September 1, exactly 12 weeks after the premiere of Zero Hour.

Battle Pass: Battlefield 2042 Season 1

Zero Hour passes will feature a free and premium reward track. The free track includes 30 items, including gameplay gear and cosmetics. The premium track costs $10 and includes 70 tiers of extra cosmetic stuff and Battlefield Currency (BFC). Premium battle pass owners get four quick unlocks:

Legendary “All-Seeing Eyes” Angel Specialist Set

Legendary “Light Bringer” AC-42 Weapon Skin

“Ghost Assassin” Background

“Omniscient” Tag

New Map Exposure

The map is divided into three sections: two bases on high plateaus, a facility deep beneath the game’s mountains with tunnels and halls, and a huge strip of flat ground at the base of the steep landmasses.

All three sections are connected by a slope that descends down the mountain and intersects with tunnels. Players can flank in tunnels and caverns. A gigantic lift transports players and vehicles between the map’s highest and lowest points.

New Weapons and Vehicles

The Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow has great damage, a low rate of fire, and a silent firing sound. The BSV-M Marksman Rifle is a silenced medium-range DMR with semi- and full-auto modes. The former is good for long-range sniping and the latter for close-quarters warfare. The Smoke Grenade Launcher creates a large haze on the battlefield.

EWELINA LIS: New Specialist

Ewelina Lis, an anti-vehicle expert, is the new Specialist in Battlefield 2042 Season 1. Armor Hunter indicates damaged enemy vehicles on her HUD, making it easy to locate and shoot vulnerable tanks, helicopters, and other vessels.

Lis’s G-84 GTM missile launcher can destroy hostile vehicles. This weapon fires manual missiles, allowing you to avoid flares and natural cover-like buildings.