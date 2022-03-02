Backstage Talk On ROH Sale Rumors And Talent

Possible Sale or Partnership on the cards for ROH?

Ring of Honour is an American Wrestling company based out of Baltimore. ROH changed ownership many times but was finally handed over to the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

At a point in time, ROH was considered as one of the elite Wrestling Broadcasters along with WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. By mid-2017 ROH was said to have outpassed Impact in terms of viewership because of all the talent-sharing deals with wrestling companies based outside the U.S.

However, things aren’t looking so bright and there might be a possibility of a sale of partnership for the Company.

ROH might be looking to accept bids from various Wrestling Companies

On October 27 2021 the Company announced that all of its activities would be paused and that all talent and staff would be released from their contracts in December 2021.

From that point onwards there was bidding going on for the Company and many Wrestling Companies were interested in getting the quote for ROH. Although there are no official sources in the pro wrestling world it was said that the company was quoting a high price for their sale.

Regarding a potential sale, ROH sources noted that there were “way more bidders than expected” and that multiple wrestling companies, and a few media companies, have been involved in talks at some point.

3 different price points were discussed. One source said that the company quoted a figure of $40 million. While a person close to the administration said that the price was almost half that amount close to $20 million.

A source within ROH indicated that an independently wealthy fan that is not in the wrestling business made an effort to purchase the company more recently and that they were quoted $30 million for 50% ownership.

Although the company is back with their new Supercard oh Honor XV many Wrestlers and insiders from the organization have indicated that there are discussions of a sale or partnership with a new media front.

Supercard of Honor XVI will be ROH’s new pay per view

Covid 19 caused complications for everyone and ROH too faced a similar scenario. The company had to cancel Supercard of Honor XVI in 2020 due to Covid but on April 1st, 2022 the pay per view will finally be back.

It will be the 15th event in the Super Card of Honor chronology, and the first event since the G1 Supercard in 2019. Here is the complete lineup for the event.

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Jonathan Gresham c) (Lineal) vs. Bandido(Original) The Winner takes all to determine the undisputed ROH World Championship 2 The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. TBA Tag team match for the ROH World Tag team Championship 3 Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA Singles Match for the ROH Women’s World Championship 4 Sw3ve the Realest vs. Alex Zayne Singles Match 5 Joe Hendry vs. TBA Singles Match 6 Ninja Mack vs. TBA Singles Match

TBA represents fighters who will haven’t yet been allotted to the games as the Company is still deciding who should be featuring in their comeback event.