Ayoola Smart Joins The Wheel of Time Season 2 Cast

Amazon Prime Video’s series The Wheel of Time has a new entry for its season 2 that will be airing very soon. Actress Ayoola Smart will become a part of the action fiction for a recurring role in season 2. Ayoola is going to play Aviendha, indeed a very smart and powerful character out of them all in the series.

The character that will be taken up by Ayoola is a matriarchial leader of the Aiel portrayed by the directors in the series. It is considered to be one of the strongest feminine characters of all. Along with Min Fashaw and Elayne Trakand, who have yet to be introduced to the story, Aviendha becomes one of Rand author’s (Joshua Stradowski) primary lovers. Late last year, Ceara Coveney was cast as Elayne, which could signal that the series aims to continue with the bond.

The said bond develops between the two ladies and Rand. Rand was still hurting from his romance with Egwene when we last saw him (Madeleine Madden). The Wheel of Time is the latest series of Amazon Prime Video which was released in 2021 itself.

It became a popular hit after its release with eight episodes in total that got released by December 2021. Further, the series already has a huge list of famous casts including Rosamund Pike, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and many other actors and actresses.

The Wheel of Time is a women-centric series with all its characters revolving around women’s empowerment. It puts forward a storyline wherein a world with so many superpowers exists but only women can use it.

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) is a member of the Aes Sedai, an extraordinarily powerful all-female organization, as she arrives at the little settlement of Two Rivers. There, she goes on a perilous, globe-spanning quest with five young men and women, one of whom is said to be the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

The production of the series is also as strong as the storyline with amazon and sony pictures producing it together. The series as we all know is based on Robert Jordan’s book that was released in 2021 itself followed by the series. One who has read the book will determine how finely the series has been directed and made.

Smart’s most notable roles are Audrey, Kenny Stowton’s (Sean Delaney) lover, in Season 3 of the critically acclaimed BBC America series Killing Eve, and Cathy Cregan in the series Smother. She will play Officer Reba in the film Cocaine Bear, which stars Keri Russell and Alden Ehrenreich, in addition to the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. Judkins adapted The Wheel of Time for television.

Executive producers include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Niwot Productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz, with Briesewitz directing the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will produce, with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson serving as consultants.