Avowed: First Look, Gameplay, and Everything We Know So Far

Coming straight from the creators of Fallout: New Vegas.

Avowed is big. A really big fantasy role-playing game that is a part of the same universe as Pillars of Eternity. Pillars of Eternity was developed and released by Obsidian back in 2015 and now again Obsidian is bringing in a big billed RPG.

Avowed is basically Obsidian’s attempt at making its own Skyrim and that is what Obsidian is well known for. They take the RPG subgenres from other games and give them their own unique rendition. And since Elder Scrolls 6 hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s a good time for Obsidian to play its cards.

Not much has been revealed about Avowed till now but we have compiled everything we know about the role-playing game so far:

Just thinking about Avowed pic.twitter.com/4WFhysU1vb — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) April 29, 2022

What Is Avowed About?

Avowed is a spin-off for the Pillars of Eternity series which is also developed by Obsidian. The place in the game is set in the world of Eora from those series. The game was first revealed in 2021 July during the Xbox Games Showcase. The game a has similar RPG style as Skyrim which features sword combat and magical powers based on runes.

Gameplay and First Look

A teaser was released by Obsidian which featured a first look at the game. From the reveal trailer, many speculated that the game will feature sword combat with magical powers based on runes. It was also revealed that the game will be set in the same world as Pillars of Eternity called Eora.

Not much was revealed about the gameplay of Avowed but some people found that some information about the game was revealed in the job listings demands for the development of the game.

According to the job listings by Obsidian for an AAA project, the game will utilize first-person animations as well as third-person animations. There will be branched dialogues and a day-night cycle inside the game.

Avowed Could Use Unreal Engine 5

Obsidian’s lead VFX artist, Aaron Dubois stated that he was working with NiagaraFX tools in Unreal Engine 5. Now there are multiple games that Obsidian is working on but fans have speculated that Avowed is the game that Aaron was talking about.

And if we consider that Obsidian plans to make Avowed bigger than Skyrim, then it is pretty obvious that they will be using Unreal Engine 5. They might reveal this along with a release date soon enough.

Avowed Release Date

As of now, the initial release date of the game has only been stated as 2022 and no particular date has been revealed. However, some reports claim that Obsidian’s next big reveal is going to be the release date of the game.

Avowed has been under work for quite some time so we may get this game before this year ends. Avowed is being developed for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.