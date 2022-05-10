Atlanta Rapper Young Thug is Charged with Gang Activity

American rapper Young Thug, the Atlanta rap star has been arrested amidst gang-related charges. On Monday, the 30-year-old rapper was arrested on charges of gang involvement and conspiring to break Georgia’s felony racketeering legislation. The rapper, whose actual name is Jeffery Williams, was named in a grand jury indictment that named him.

Along with Young Thug, 27 other persons as members of the same criminal street gang and are accused of them heinous offenses such as murder and attempted armed robbery. Young Thug originally known as Jeffery Lamar Williams gained popularity in 2014. This year Jeffery released his two singles “stoner” and “Danny glover.”

He is also considered to be one of the most influential rappers of all time. He is considered a guiding light for many and also to be believed the one who shaped the rap world. Williams has inspired a slew of imitators throughout his decade-plus career.

Not only this, three of his albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart, and he collaborated with musicians from the rap world and beyond. His arrest comes as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis promised. Fani Wills, a Democrat best known for investigating whether former President Donald J. Trump and his associates engaged in election fraud in Georgia — has promised to crack down on street gangs in Atlanta, a city plagued by violent crime.

Mr. Williams was arrested at a home in the affluent Buckhead neighborhood on Monday night. This revelation was made by Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Ms. Willis’ office, who also claimed that several other people identified in the indictment had been apprehended.

Mr. Williams is accused of being a founder of Young Slime Life, a violent street gang that originated in Atlanta in 2012. Apart from this, he is additionally alleged to have been associated with the national Bloods group, according to the indictment. Mr. Williams’ successful record label has gone by numerous names, including YSL Records and Young Stoner Life Records.

According to the labels, they refer to the artists as members of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album named “Slime Language 2” charted at No. 1 in April 2021. The indictment charged all 28 defendants with conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO legislation. A controversial racketeering case in 2014 accused Atlanta public school instructors of cheating on standardized tests.

She also said that Mr. Trump and his aides may have broken state RICO laws in their alleged efforts to rig the 2020 presidential election. Mme Willis recently called gangs “the number one threat to public safety” in Atlanta, blaming them for up to 70% of violence. He claims such sentences aggravate racial inequities and lead to mass imprisonment.

Professor of criminal justice Dean Dabney of Georgia State University doubted Ms. Willis’ claim that gangs were the biggest public safety danger. “I haven’t seen any persuasive systematic evidence,” he added, adding that gun violence was a major issue in general.