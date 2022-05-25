At What Time Stranger Things 4 Will Air on Netflix? Everything We Know So Far

Are you fully prepared to watch the fourth season?

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been a thing of anticipation for many for a long time. The third season’s ending was painful and confusing and left the audience with many cliffhangers. What’s more, it has been 3 years since we last saw an episode of Stranger Things.

But now the wait is finally over and we are only days away from getting our hands on the fourth season’s goodies. And what’s more, to make up for the three years of wait, the creators have some great things in store for us.

Without further ado, here’s what we know about season 4 of Stranger Things so far:

The Story So Far

By the end of season 3, we saw the group fighting the Mind Flayer however they are cornered by it. However, Billy ends up sacrificing himself to save Eleven, Mike, and Max. On the other hand, Hopper manages to kill Grigori however he ends up getting trapped in the machine and is presumed dead.

The Plot of Season 4

A lot of trailers and first looks were given to the audience by the creators and most recently the studio even released the first eight minutes of the fourth season on YouTube. From all of that, we have deduced a lot of things that the plot of season 4 will contain.

The events will take place in 1986, six months after the events of season 3, and will feature Eleven without her abilities. We see the gang struggling with the death of Billy and especially Max. The fourth season will also explore more of El’s past and we might finally get the full story this time.

The creators have promised the fourth season to be darker than ever and more horrifying than all the previous installments.

Cast

The entire main cast of the series will be returning for their respective roles in the fourth season. Other than that some new additions have been made to the cast which includes Jamie Campbell who will play the role of Peter, a caring man from the psychiatric hospital.

Eduardo Franco is Johathan’s new best friend, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, the leader of The Hellfire Club, and Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, the prison guard in Russia.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date and Time

Season 4 will be released in two volumes with volume 1 set to premiere on 27 May and Volume 2 on July 1. Volume 1 set to release in a few days will have 7 episodes and will release at 12.00 am PT or 3.00 am ET. You will be able to stream the fourth season on Netflix exclusively.

Most of the episodes of season 4 will be 75 minutes long however the 7th episode will be 98 minutes long, episode 8 of 85 minutes, and episode 9, the final episode will be 2 and half hours long. This makes the fourth season almost five hours longer than the previous three seasons.

Are you excited about season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.