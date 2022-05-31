ARK Fjordur Release Date Raises Hopes Among Fans for an ARK 2 Reveal

Could ARK 2 appear at the Xbox Showcase?

Studio Wildcard, the developer company behind ARK: Survival Evolved recently revealed the release date for the Fjordur expansion map. According to reports, it is scheduled for a release on 12 June. However, fans have pointed this out to be an unusual date.

The suspicious release date for the expansion map has raised speculations among players that Studio Wildcard could very well make a reveal of the highly anticipated ARK 2 game. So what exactly led to such speculations and is there any strong reason to believe these speculations?

Here is everything we know about it so far:

ARK Fjordur Release

The expansion map is scheduled to be revealed on June 12, 2022, and will be a free expansion for the players and they can access it on the game servers. Fjordur expansion was one of the latest to be voted by fans and it carries new addition of creatures in the game. The new creatures will include Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir and all these creatures will be native to the map area.

Players can currently access the ARK Fjordur mod on Steam without the need for the new map expansion. The area in the mod is based on the realms like Vanaheim, Asgard, and Jotunheim.

🚨 It is confirmed! There's a BUNCH of #playARK & #ARK2 news coming in the next 2 weeks! All eyes are on the #XboxBethesda Showcase but also on the #SummerGameFest Showcase 👀 🦕🔥 pic.twitter.com/HHo6f4y6KW — ARK 2 News (@ARK2News) May 30, 2022

How Does Fjordur Release Date Hints to ARK 2?

June 12, the release date for the Fjordur map expansion also happens to be the same date on which the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will be held. Many on the internet have speculated it to be more than just a coincidence and have linked it with ARK 2. It is more suspicious as this is the first time an expansion map is being launched on a weekend day.

The release date of the ARK expansion map could also come with new information for ARK 2 as the game is expected to be exclusive to Xbox Series X|S console. Some have also speculated that a new trailer could also be shown during the showcase. All these possibilities increased by leaps and bounds when the release date for the expansion map was dated June 12.

What Do We Know About ARK 2 So Far?

ARK 2 was first announced back in 2020 December and is the sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved. It was announced during the Game Awards with a stellar reveal trailer that featured Vin Diese; who is reportedly going to play the character of Santiago in the game.

The story of the game takes place after the events of Genesis Part 2 and on an alien planet. Some new creatures appearing in the game have also been revealed. Other than that, there is not much information regarding the game and fans are anxiously waiting for June 12. But let’s not be too hopeful.