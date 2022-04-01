Arifureta Season 3 Expected Release Date, Plot, and More

An isekai anime you can’t pass on!

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is exactly what it sounds like, the baddest anime MC in a while with his harem troupe having ladies of multiple races. Isn’t that a dream come true? The first two seasons of Arifureta had mixed reactions from critics and watchers.

I mean yeah they messed up with the CGI of monsters which looked barely intimidating but the manga really did justice with the great artwork which keeps you hopeful about the future venture of the anime. And since the anime has already finished its second season, it makes you think that something is keeping it going.

If you are here reading this, then you definitely like something in the anime or maybe all of it and now you might also have the same question in mind. If and when is the third season coming.

Without further ado, here is everything we know about season 3 of Arifureta so far:

What is Arifureta About?

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest features the story of one Hajime Nagumo who is a big otaku living in the real world and goes to high school. Then the usual isekai cliché happens but this time, the whole class which Nagumo goes to gets isekai’d.

Now Nagumo and his classmates find themselves in a whole new world where they are summoned as heroes and are expected to help that world and its citizens in saving mankind. Well, to compensate for that, all the classmates receive great cheat-like abilities however our MC gets a non-offensive skill and is made fun of.

One fine day, Nagumo is betrayed by one classmate during an expedition and he falls into the bottom of an abyss. He survives the fall and continues to get stronger.

Season 3 Plot and What to Expect

According to Anime Geek, a renewal for season 3 has not been confirmed yet however, episodes 12 and 13 of season 2 are scheduled to come out for Bluray in some time. Also, an OVA was recently scheduled which gives us a hint that a season 3 is definitely coming.

The novel is nowhere near finished so the makers have plenty of stories to work on and despite its underwhelming reviews, the anime was still one of the most-watched this time. Season 3 will continue after the events of the season 2 finale and Nagumo’s love life will get more complex.

Nagumo will have to become part of the war whether he wants to or not and the battle between Haulia and Hoelscher Empire will continue.

Release Date

Since there is no confirmation of a season 3, a release date hasn’t been confirmed either but it can be expected that the studio will start working on season 3 pretty soon. So we can expect the third season within three years’ time.