Arianna Ajtar from Coronation Street Stuns Everyone in Jaw-Dropping Bikini Snaps

Arianna Ajtar is known for turning heads and dropping jaws with her sensational snaps that she shares often on her social media. The actress is well known for her role as Olivia Radfield in the soap opera Coronation Street in the years 2018 to 2019.

Once again she has gone ahead and done it. This time Arianna took to social media to show off her hourglass figure in sizzling bikini snaps that she took on the beach. And just like always, the internet went nuts over her fabulous figure and her appearance in the bikini.

Here is everything you should know:

Who Is Arianna Ajtar?

Arianna was born on January 18th, 1996 Bolton. She is a model by profession and is prominently known for her role as model Olivia Radfield in the long-running soap opera Coronation Street. She appeared in the show in May and June 2018 and January 2019.

She appeared in a total of 7 episodes of the show but certainly left a mark with her appearance. Arianna is also the company director of “Mars the Label”, a popular online shop and company founded in 2015 that sells clothes worldwide.

Arianna on Instagram

Arianna often shows off her body in stunning snaps and revealing photos on her social media. This time again she took it upon herself to give her followers a treat. She posted a series of snaps on her Instagram account where she has about 442K followers. She captioned the post with: “Glowing, wby?”

She shared snaps and selfies from her visit to the Assaona Gastrobeach in Spain. The photos featured Arianna relaxing in the sunshine as she wore a blue bikini. In one pic you could see her taking a selfie as the shed behind her appears to be a hat she is wearing.

She wore a halter-neck top and matched it with high-waisted thong bikini bottoms that clearly enhanced her figure. She complimented her look with a golden highlighter on her cheeks and lashes, and a lipstick of nude shade on her lips.

Arianna’s Secret to Staying in Shape

Arianna has always shared the things she does to stay in shape through her Instagram posts. She usually shares photos of herself while sharing with her followers about how she achieved that figure. In one post she talks about doing yoga where she said: “Yoga is way more than cool poses & postures, but it’s so rewarding working towards a goal or posture every day until you get there.”

In one post she talks about strengthening her lower back while in another she shares swimming as another method to stay fit. She also prefers strength training and according to her consistency is the key to getting a perfect shape.

So which one of her tips are you going to follow? Let us know in the comments.