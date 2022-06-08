Apple Introduces Massive Update to CarPlay: Here Are the Latest Features

Apple is taking the infotainment experience to the next level.

Apple has unveiled some brand new things as well as some massive updates to their old tech at their annual developer conference which is also called the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). Among the flood of updates that Apple announced for its software platforms, the most eye-catching one is the massive update to its CarPlay feature.

The latest update in the technology is going beyond the limits of how much a phone can be integrated with the car’s interface. The vehicles will basically be getting rid of every single traditional display and replacing it with massive digital screens for every display.

CarPlay Latest Features

The massive update done to the CarPlay feature will expand the UI to all the displays that the car has including the instrument cluster like the speedometer and odometer. Following are the features that the CarPlay software platform will introduce:

The latest update will allow you to access Apple Maps from your car. CarPlay will be able to make smart predictions about your destination through your phone’s addresses.

The maps will be extremely detailed and show you the points of interest in your area.

You will be able to make calls, send, receive, or listen to voicemails through Siri without lifting a finger.

You can send audio messages through Siri and also have Siri announce and read your messages without having to look at the screen.

You can access all your songs in Apple Music and other audio apps through the built-in controls of the car or by simply asking Siri.

You can access your calendar and add or remove events through the microphone.

You can either control CarPlay through Siri or by simply using the knobs, buttons, and touchpad in the car. The apps have been reimagined to fit the car’s interface.

CarPlay will support multiple apps on your iPhone like audio, messaging, and many other third-party apps including the food ordering apps.

CarPlay will support other third-party navigation apps as well including Google Maps.

You can personalize your dashboard and other display feature according to your choice. You will also be able to adjust the temperature of the car through CarPlay.

Supported Devices

Apple has released a list of all the devices that will be supporting their CarPlay feature. Here are all the iPhone devices that are compatible with the feature:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5

According to Apple, the latest version of CarPlay will be first seen in automated cars by 2023 and many companies have already signed up to adopt CarPlay in their vehicles.