Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode’s Founder, Dies at 60

Famous English keyboard player and the founder of the electronic band Depeche Mode, Andy Fletcher has passed away. Andy, also known as Andrew or just Fletch was just 60 years old when he died. The news of the DJ’s death broke in when the band took to their official Twitter account to inform the death of their beloved friend.

Fetch formed the band with singer Dave Gahan and keyboardists Martin L. Gore and Vince Clarke in the year 1980. The band in their official statement stated “With the sudden death of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, we are horrified and stricken with great sadness. Fletch had a true gold heart and was always there for you when you needed support, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

The statement further read that “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy.” However, the statement did not inform the reason behind the unfortunate and sudden death of their bandmate. But at the same time, no foul play has been reported yet, hence it is assumed that there must be a natural cause of death.

The band formed by the aforementioned artists became one of the successful bands of the 1980s and 90s. Depeche Mode introduced many to hip-hop music of that time. The band recently was also added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, Fletch was always considered the backbone of the band as he never came into much limelight. He was always spotted at the backside of the stage playing his keyboard.

In one of the interviews he also stated that “Without the towering guy in the background, this international enterprise known as Depeche Mode would never function. There’s a common misconception that in guitar bands, actual men play real instruments night after night, whereas in a synthesizer band like Depeche Mode, nobody works because everything is automated.”

“But that’s nonsense….” Aside from the singer, the audience has no idea what role each musician plays in the group. Bands like Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode, on the other hand, are actually divisions of labor collectives. Each individual’s contribution goes unnoticed. Many people mistake me for the fifth wheel since I don’t push myself to the front.”

Fletcher created Composition of Sound with Martin Gore and Vince Clarke after moving to Basildon in the late 1970s. They became Depeche Mode after Dave Gahan joined. Clarke left after their first album. Depeche Mode has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 54 songs on the U.K. singles chart and 17 top-10 albums.

Gráinne Mullan, Fletcher's wife, and their two children, Megan and Joe, survive him after his death.