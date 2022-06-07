American Rapper Trouble Shot Dead in Georgia

Instances of gun violence have taken over the whole world into a dilemma. The constant cases of shootings have created a sense of fear in the minds of people. After the Indian rapper, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead days ago, another such incident has been reported in Georgia. American rapper Mariel Semonte Orr famously known as Trouble was shot dead in Atlanta, Georgia. Trouble was just 34 years old and was basically from Atlanta only.

The incident occurred when Trouble was visiting a female friend’s flat in Atlanta. The whole situation turned out to be a domestic situation and subsequently, the rapper was shot dead. The news of the unfortunate death of the rapper broke in when Jedidia Canty, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson addressed the news at a conference today. According to Sheriff, they found the body of the Rapper lying on the ground along with a gunshot.

The incident happened on 5th June 2022, Sunday at 3.20 a.m. Further, the apartment wherein the incident occurred was at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Rockdale. When police reached the apartment they found the rapper was already dead.

The police also started an investigation as soon as they reached the crime location. The officials have also issued an arrest warrant against Jamichael Jones. This is because he is the prima facie suspect in this murder. However, he is not in custody till now but will be taken very soon.

Trouble was visiting a “female acquaintance” at the complex when it evolved into a “domestic incident,” according to the sheriff’s office. According to Deadline, Jones knew the woman but not Trouble. The rapper’s company, Def Jam, expressed their condolences to Trouble’s family in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the children, loved ones, and Trouble fans. He was an inspiration to the people he passionately represented and a true voice for his city. Skoob, rest in peace” the article stated. ‘December 17th,’ Trouble’s debut mixtape, was released in 2011. In 2018, he released the album Edgewood,’ which featured Migos members Drake, the Weeknd, and Offset.

Trouble told Billboard in 2018 that “My music is really personal to me. That concludes my life experiences. Most of the time, it doesn’t matter if the n—a is brand new to the game. I’m not about to pounce on any n—a. I prefer to build a genuine relationship before we begin working on songs.” Gucci Mane, T.I., and Meek Mill are among the artists who have paid tribute.

Gucci Mane expressed his condolences on Twitter, writing, “RIP Trouble.” According to Mill, “I awoke to rip problems… Be cautious if you’re texting! Smh, rip”

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, in 2011, the vocalist released his first hit, Bussin’, which led to duets with Gucci Mane and Young Thug. The star didn’t look back after that, and in 2018, he released Bring It Back, a collaboration with Drake and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Trouble, who also appeared on the Creed 2 soundtrack’s F.I.G.H.T. with Gucci Man, YG, Quavo, and Juicy J, released his second album Thug Luv in 2020.