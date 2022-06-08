Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own reboot series has arrived with its first teaser!

Amazon Prime Video has been at the forefront of the streaming revolution, and it’s now one of the most popular platforms in the world. Expanding that greater viewing experience with amazing shows, Prime Video has picked up the balls from the ground to deliver them to our screens.

The streaming platform is bringing the series adaptation of 1992’s A League of Their Own with a stellar cast. The streamer is here with an exciting teaser. Here’s everything you should know.

Prime Video Has Revealed The Teaser Trailer For “A League Of Their Own”

Amazon Prime Video has surely surpassed the thrilling game of content production with the reboot of 1992’s “A League of Their Own” by the popular Penny Marshall. The film is considered one of the greatest sports movies in history. Prime Video’s series adaptation of the famous Sports drama from the 90s is baffling fans on the internet.

Since August 2020 when the news was first broke about the series adaptation of “A League of Their Own”, fans were eagerly waiting for the magic that was going to be reinterpreted in modern times. The news was revealed by the creators Abbie Jacobson and Will Graham who appreciated Penny Marshal for her telling the story about women playing basketball.

They added in the official statement that the creator duo grew up watching and getting obsessed with it. The creators then approached the network Sony with the idea of reinventing the stories of the mass film. Amazon Prime Video finally picked up the project with an exciting cast and a fresh take on the 90’s basketball ladies.

“A League Of Their Own” First Look With An Exciting Teaser

Prime Video has certainly raised its bar with its upcoming basketball-centric series. The streamer has shared the first teaser of “A League of Their Own” giving a little sneak into the stellar performances coming our way.

The teaser trailer shows not only some straight-killing action as the Rockford Peaches(women’s professional basketball team) take the field but also Nick Offerman as the team’s manager.

You also see Chanté Adams trying out for the role of Black pitcher and hints of an attraction between her and Tim Blake Nelson’s character. The series is going to hit the streaming platform on August 12th.

“A League Of Their Own”: What Is The Show About?

Thrown as a fresh interpretation of the original story about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League depicted in the 1992’ Penny Marshall film, Amazon Prime Video’s series follows a new narrative embracing the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed of breaking through gender barriers in baseball.

This show explores a brighter side of race and sexuality matters, following the journeys of a new ensemble of non-white, non-straight characters. The show explores both the professional and personal sides of the characters as they pave their journeys ahead.

“A League Of Their Own”: Meet The Stellar Cast

One of the many reasons, the series is getting hyped is because of the ensemble cast including Abbie Jackson who is one of the creators of the show. She is leading the series with The Good Place’s famous Janet, D’Archy Carden.

The series also features team players Chante Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Priscilla Delgado. The upcoming Prime Video series is going to be different from the original film but Rockford Peaches is surely gonna rock in any story.