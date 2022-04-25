‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 Potential Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Latest Updates

If everyone’s dead, then who is leading the show?

Who does not like watching a series featuring teenagers stuck in a zombie apocalypse? That is exactly what ‘All of us are Dead’ was about and despite being the setting a pretty used one, the series still became everyone’s favorite.

Viewers and critics alike appreciated the series for its dark story and radiant cast. The first season premiered this year in January with a total of 12 episodes and received a rating of 7.5 / 10 on IMDb and a score of 83% on the Tomatometer.

Season one’s end left the fans wanting more and left us wondering if there will be more of the series. Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is the Series About?

‘All of us are dead’ is a series derived from the Naver webtoon by Joo Dong-Geun named “Now at Our School”. The series is a mixture of genres like coming of age series combined with horror and a zombie apocalypse. The series takes place in South Korea at a local high school where all of a sudden, a zombie apocalypse breaks out.

The zombie apocalypse is the result of a failed experiment and it leads to the high school students getting trapped and struggling to survive the apocalypse. As they run out of food and water, the students are forced to use the equipment around the school to save themselves from getting eaten or getting infected and no help from outside looks possible.

Will There Be a Season 2?

The last episode of season 1 showed the trapped students finally reaching the military facility and getting rescued and possibly receiving a happy ending. But only 6 students survived and Nam-era who sacrificed herself to protect the group turned out to be alive but half zombified.

So this leaves us with a potential season 2 because the story can continue however the original content, the webtoon was discontinued so the showrunners might have to think of a whole new storyline themselves this time.

Cast and Plot

Since the only survivors were the six students, On-jo, Su-hook, Dae-Su, Ha-ri, Mi-jin, and Hyo-ryung, we can only expect these characters to return in the next season. The biggest change that a character has in returning is Cho Yi-Hyun who portrayed the role of Choi Nam-ra. Or the showrunners could introduce a whole new cast with a fresh story.

If they run with the same cast then the story could continue with the gang trying to save the half zombified students and possibly stumbling upon the secrets of the zombie.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 Release Date

As of now, no official information has been released by Netflix about renewing the series for a second season. So the fastest we can expect the series to at least reveal a trailer would be in 2023. The first season aired just this year so it might take a while for the second season to reveal itself.