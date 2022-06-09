Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Plot, First Look and Latest Updates

Are you ready for more violence?

Alice in Borderland is one of those series that bring out a decent portrayal of the manga they are adapted from. We know the history of live-action adaptations of anime and manga and how awful they turn out in the end. However, Alice in Borderland did not let us down.

Its first season was released back in 2020 and it was highly praised by the audience and did pretty okay with the critics as well. It has a decent score of 71% on the Tomatometer and 7.6 n IMDb. It was so good that a second season was announced right after the first season was released.

Fans are eagerly waiting for what happens next and it seems we have some news on our hands regarding season 2. Here is everything we know so far:

What is Alice in Borderland About?

Alice in Borderland is adapted from the manga of the same name penned by Haro Aso and features a genre of survival game series. The series follows the story of Ryohei Arisu who is bored with his life and struggles to live every day. However, one day a strange fireworks show transports him to another world.

This world looks the same as Tokyo however it is completely devoid of a human population and just when Arisu thinks he has found paradise, it turns out this parallel world is a vicious survival game and the only way to get out of it is to play.

Get ready to return to the games—Season 2 of Alice in Borderland has finished filming! The 10 cast members who survived the deadly games of Season 1 will face bigger and more difficult challenges when the popular Japanese sci-fi/action series returns in December 2022. pic.twitter.com/qeHSaFNKYe — Golden (@netflixgolden) March 29, 2022

Plot and Preview of Season 2

Season 1 ended the story with a massive cliffhanger where we saw that what the players assumed to be a safe zone was actually a game arena. We also found that the players alongside Arisu were the ones who constructed the game themselves.

Netflix released three pictures featuring the first look at season 2 and we saw that the cast is back and Usagi seems to be donning a new gear. We can speculate that Mira will play the main role of the villain in the next season and the games are about to get intense.

And now that Arisu knows that the players themselves are sabotaging the game, it will be hard for him to trust anybody and especially when he has lost his friends.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has announced that season 2 of Alice in Borderland is scheduled for release in December 2022. The filming started later in the second half of 2021 so we can expect that the date will not be delayed. By March 2022, the filming was reported to have been wrapped up.

Once season 2 is released, you will be able to watch it exclusively on Netflix. Season 1 of Alice in Borderland is currently streaming on Netflix.