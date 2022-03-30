Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Expecting their Seventh Child

American actor, producer, and comedian Alec Baldwin is expecting his seventh child with his wife Hilaria and we can’t wait for it. The couple already has six children together namely Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 18 months. Alec also has a daughter with his first wife Kim Basinger whom he divorced in 2002 after getting married in 1993.

The daughter’s name is Ireland Baldwin and she is 26 years old. She is a model by profession. Alec who is already 63 years old and his wife Hilaria is a yoga instructor shared the news on their social media account. The news of their pregnancy broke in when the soon-to-be parents announced the exciting news on social media.

Hilaria shared a video of Alec and their children, which Alec re-posted. Hilaria captioned the post, saying: “After many ups and downs in recent years, we have an exciting up ahead of us, as well as a big surprise: another Baldwin into is arriving this September. We thought our family was complete, and we’re overjoyed with this unexpected gift. I’m going to show you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they were ecstatic!

“Our new baby is a wonderful addition to our family.” She went on to say in her article, “In these uncertain times, it’s a blessing and a gift. During my social media hiatus, I’ve missed you… I’m back, and I’m excited to go on this wild ride we call “life” with you. Our best wishes to you and your family.”

The reaction to this news was a mixed one from the public. While a set of people congratulated the couple on their pregnancy some chose the path of trolls. Twitter users shared a spree of memes wherein they mocked Alec for having so many children. Netizens also used the Will Smith oscar controversy templates to create memes on Alec.

Alec and Hilaria met each other in 2011 wherein they started dating. After a year of dating or so the couple got engaged and married in 2012. Baldwin was recently in the news due to his shooting incident in 2021. Alec Baldwin on the sets of Rust, contracted an unfortunate incident wherein he accidentally shot a cinematographer and injured the director while filming for the movie.

Months after the incident Alec also shared an emotional video wherein he admitted how it is getting difficult for him to cope with the incident. The cinematographer’s family is suing him and the other producers of the film, alleging that their “callous” disregard for safety complaints on set led to her death.

At least four further lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the incident. Baldwin, who was slated to star in the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins inside a small church when it went off, killing Hutchins and injuring the director, Joel Souza. The incident was not mentioned in Hilaria Baldwin’s post. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” she said of her pregnancy.