AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Results, Winners, Highlights, And More

This one was certainly an unforgetful event.

This Sunday, fans of wrestling were treated to The Forbidden Door special edition featuring some wild action and entertainment. AEW was missing an interim champion after wrestling veteran CM Punk had to leave because of a foot injury however the blank space was soon filled by the final result between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley.

The event featured some heated fights between stars from the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. So who were the winners in this event and what were some of the most exciting highlights at the Forbidden Door? If you are also curious about these questions, then keep reading.

Here is every match and its result at the action-packed event:

Tag Team: Aaron Solo & QT Marshall vs Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Throughout this match, Solo and Marshall kept playing on the heels which got the crowd pretty excited. There was not a lot of selling points in this fight and it was pretty fast-paced. The first win of the event went to Goto and Yoshi.

1 vs 1: Nick Comorto vs Lance Archer

This match featured two powerhouses of the event facing off in a heated battle and the two didn’t let the fans down and packed a lot of action in what small time their match lasted. The match ended with Archer knocking out Nick with his signature Blackout finisher.

Tag Team: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

The third buy-in match of the show featured Strickland and Lee focusing more on defense and completely backing up against the wall during the first half. However, they soon gained confidence and exchanged some pretty good blows through some impressive double moves and won.

Eight-Man Tag Team: Max Caste & The Gunn Club vs Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, & Kevin Knight

This was the last buy-in match and features a fierce eight-man fight. The wrestler seemed all over the place when the fight began however soon Caster and Billy came out on top with their signature finishing move “Mic Drop”.

Triple Threat: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, & Shota Umino

This was one of the biggest highlights of the show and was one hell of a brawl ever since the bell rang. The chaotic but entertaining match featured Conti beating up Umino with a bat at halftime however Umino didn’t slow down. In the end, Jericho used his “The Judas Effect” to finally come out on top.

ROH and IGWP Tag Team: FTR vs Roppongi Vice vs United Empire

This one was one of the most anticipated matches and was totally worth the wait. Dax and Trent started as the legal team which made Cobb and Khan watch from the sidelines. Romero retired early due to an elbow drop by Harwood however he soon returned. FTR was finally able to take home victory.

All Atlantic Championship Fatal 4-Way: Pac vs Clark Connors vs Miro vs Malakai Black

This match began with Black and Pac pairing up to face each other and the same was done by Miro and Connors however they soon switched pairs. Connors gained all the cheers after beating up Miro but was soon taken out by Pac who also secured his victory with a vicious 450.

“I can safely say there is zero chance it will be me, But the replacement is going to leave people very happy. I can’t see people being disappointed by this legitimately handpicked replacement by Bryan Danielson.” – Kenny Omega on ZSJ’s Forbidden Door mystery opponent

(via SI) pic.twitter.com/vU9JJTuqQg — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 26, 2022

Trio: Dudes with Attitudes vs The Bullet Club

Young Bucks & El Phantasmo faced off against Sting, Darby, and Shingo in this match. Sting went all out on The Bullet Club as soon as the match started but was intervened by Hikuleo. In the end, Takagi came out as the winner for his team after taking out Connors.

AEW Women’s: Thunder Rosa vs Toni Storm

This match started with a calm handshake but they both soon showed off their skills as soon as the bell rang. Rosa became the winner after copying Dustin Rhode’s suplex through a surprising turn of events.

IWGP US: Orange Cassidy vs Will Ospreay

This match started with a dodge by Cassidy who had a tough time with Will who was very quick. There were some good moves exchanged and Cassidy was on fire the whole time however he was soon put down by Will who took home the victory.

Forbidden Door Special: Zack Sabre Jr vs Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio turned out to be a perfect replacement for Bryan Danielson who couldn’t participate this time. Claudio took no time to engage Zack and threw everything at him however he was soon overwhelmed by ZSJ. He still took home victory after a good set of blows.

IWGP World Title Fatal 4-Way: Page vs Okada vs White vs Cole

This match featured Jay White defending his title against Adam, Okada, and Page. Hangman and Okada soon teamed up and took down White after Cole. Their plan was good but they soon got ambushed and soon abandoned their partnership. The end showed White blowing up Cole and winning the IWGP World Title.

AEW World Title Main Event: Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

The main and final event of the show was a fight to win the AEW Interim Championship. Moxley seemed to have an advantage over Tanahashi in the beginning but Tanahashi soon recovered. Moxley was continuously bleeding after getting kicked in the head but he still defeated Tanahashi with the Paradigm Shift and won the championship.

So these were the highlights of all the events that went down at the Forbidden Door. Let us know what were your favorite moments in the comments.