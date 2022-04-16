AEW Video Game Release Update, Plot, Trailer And Legends

AEW’s first Wrestling Video game is going to hit the markets soon, the game was announced in November 2020 and since then we’ve been receiving teasers, trailers, and all the other updates but now finally there’s some news about the when the game could get released.

AEW Video Game Release Date

The company’s internal deadline for the AEW’s wrestling video game release has been set, and the game could hit the markets in September 2022, said Fightful Select’s, Sean Ross Sapp. Fightful reported that the game has a publisher yet, but that has changed. Though the publisher has not been announced yet, these updates are setting things in motion. The fans are all hyped up and ready for the virtual violence.

The game’s developer is Yuke’s. The Japanese developer has a major contribution to the Wrestling gaming industry and has worked on WWE console games for almost twenty years. Along with them, Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, the director of WWF No Mercy, will also be contributing to the game.

AEW Video Game Expectations and Internal Reviews

As there are a lot of big names in the Wrestling gaming industry, which arises the question that is will the new video game hold the market and be able to engage and entertain the audience? and will it be able to live up to its already hyped up reputation?

The executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Kenny Omega has said that the game is coming along and their focus is on the Wrestling feel of the game. The balance between the flow of a match and its representation in a video game is the most crucial part of making the game realistic.

Kenny also said that the games might go a little quicker but the players will be able to enjoy themselves in the role of their favorite AEW superstar or whatever they create in the create-a-wrestler mode.

Kenny also added,

We’ll never be to compete with the production value of WWE’s game. You look at 2K22, it’s gorgeous. So I’m excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

The game is going to be cross-platform enabled and can be played on both next-gen and current-gen systems. Also, in the latest released teaser, an intergender wrestling match was displayed which confirms that matches could be played regardless of gender restrictions.

The AEW’s video game has not been named yet but there are some speculations about the name being AEW: Fight Forever.