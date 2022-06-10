Actor Nick Cannon’s Net Worth Explored

American television host and rapper Nicholas Scott Cannon popularly known as Nick cannon is one of the wealthiest actors in the American industry. Cannon began his journey towards his career when he was just in his teens. Nick started from a show called “All That” and subsequently landed up to his own show named “The Nick Cannon Show”. He gained massive popularity and wealth from this show itself. Since then, he hasn’t looked back as he went on to host some of the most amazing shows of all time.

Nick hosted “America’s Got Talent” and several other famous shows. Nick apart from being a host is also an actor and has been a part of various ventures. Nick is also a musician and has performed several times on stage.

Nick has also done radio hosting in past and is a great comedian too. The 41-year-old multitasker is also a great comedian. Cannon, has been such an overachiever throughout his life in terms of ventures and career. Let us also see whether he was an overachiever in terms of his net worth and wealth.

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth in 2022

Net worth in simple terms refers to the sum of all the assets minus any liabilities owned by a particular person, company, etc. According to several reports, the net worth of Nick Cannon is $20 Million.

Additionally, it was also reported that the salary of the cost per year is $5 Million. Nick over the years of decades long career has built a huge empire and wealth of his own.

The celebrity gained success in almost all of the careers he pursued, be it hosting, comedy, acting, etc. However, along with income and wealth, the expenses of Nick can also be predicted to be high.

This is because Nick has seven children from his past four relationships. This also includes his twins. Not only this, but additionally Nick is all set to welcome his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, as he said “He has more children coming”. Hence, the expenses to maintain them can be a handsome sum of money.

On-screen Career and Early Life

Nick Cannon was born in San Diego in 1980. Grandpa reared him. He grew up at Bay Vista, Lincoln Park. Cannon joined the Lincoln Park Bloods as a teenager but quit after a friend was killed. At age 11, he was performing humor on his father’s cable access show.

Nick moved to Hollywood and performed stand-up at The Laugh Factory, The Improv, and The Comedy Store. Nick appeared in 2002’s “Men in Black II.” First starred in “Drumline” in 2002, then “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” the following year. “Shall We Dance,” “Roll Bounce,” and “Bobby” His role in “Bobby” earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award and the Breakthrough Actor of the Year Award at Cannes.

Royalties and Revenues from Projects

Cannon claims he was the “youngest staff writer in TV history” at age 17. In the 1990s, he was known for All That. His own label continues to profit from his music. Besides hosting radio shows, he owns NCredible Entertainment, which manages Soulja Boy, Amber Rose, Kehlani, and New Boyz.

Cannon made $70,000 for every AGT episode. With 24 episodes per season, Cannon made $1.6million. Cannon would’ve made $12.8million after eight seasons. Woah.

Divorce Settlement

As part of their divorce, we learned that Mariah had $150 million in 2008 while Nick had less than $500,000. Mariah earned $6.3 million in 2014, while Nick made $2.7 million. Nick was handed a 2012 Ferrari and ordered to pay $5,000 per month to a trust for their twins in an undisclosed settlement. Nick and Mariah sold their LA house for $9 million after filing for divorce. In 2009, they paid $7 million. Farrah Fawcett sold her home for $2.7 million in 1999 after living there for 20 years.

Nick Cannon is an actor, musician, comedian, producer, and TV host. Nick Cannon’s net worth is $30 million in 2022, but it will certainly rise as he releases new music and other projects.