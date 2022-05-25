Abbey Clancy Shows Off Her Curves in Her Newly Launched Bikini Wear

What better way to show off your body than in swimwear you own?

Abbey Clancy had her fingers as well as legs crossed on the launch of her new swimwear collection. The model and TV personality showed off the new swimwear she has launched in collaboration with F&F, the clothing line of Tesco. But instead of showing it off through the body of someone else, the model decided to don her new swimwear herself.

And why not do it yourself if you have a body of a model? The British model raised a storm as she posed in her swimwear collection including swimsuits, bikinis, and coverups. Through the photos, Abbey also managed to show off her beautifully toned physique and her curves.

Here’s are more details about the model’s newest endeavor:

Who Is Abbey Clancy?

Abigail Marie Clancy is a lingerie model, TV personality, and catwalk model based in the United Kingdom. The model was born on 10 January 1986 and is popularly known for winning the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. She has also been the runner-up of 2006’s Britain’s Next Top Model.

The model has been the presenter of Britain’s Next Top Model since 2015. Clancy has also been a part of the band Genie Queen, which she founded herself. She also published a book titled Remember My Name in March 2016.

Abbey On Instagram

Abbey’s modeling pictures of her own swimwear collection were shared on her profile as well as on the profile of F&F clothing, the clothesline company she collaborated with. The 36-year-old model turned heads with her stunning pictures as she sported a bikini.

In one picture, she showed off her curves in a white bikini and complimented it with a white cardigan-like coverup. In other pictures that were black and white, she donned a plunging black swimsuit of one-piece as she posed while sitting on the ground with her legs crossed and hands behind her head.

The other pictures were wholesome and adorable as she posed in her swimwear along with her daughter Liberty. The mother and daughter duo looked adorable together as they shared the frame and were smiling brightly.

Abbey’s Family

Abbey is married to Peter Crouch, an ex-footballer aged 41 years. Abbey shared four children with Peter and they openly share their struggles with parenthood with their followers. Peter revealed that the two get by three bottles of wine every night.

He said: “If I’m not punditing . . . me and Abs will eat early with the kids and try to get them in bed by eight. Then we’re both quite partial to a glass of wine. The second bottle we’ll usually crack open about nine-ish. The third bottle at ten-ish.”

Abbey on the other hand has branded her husband as “useless” as he often brought her the same gifts more than once. The two have shared their struggles of getting through the pandemic with their family and their financial troubles with their followers.