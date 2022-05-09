A List of All New Characters on Season 6 of Elite

The popular Netflix show Elite has been renewed for season 6 on the same platform Here is a list of the characters who can be expected to make an appearance in the upcoming season. The show has a 7.4-star rating on IMDb. It also won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language) in 2018.

More about Elite

Elite is a thriller series about a Spanish high school. It revolves around the struggles of a bunch of middle-class students. They get a chance to be enrolled in the most Elite school in Spain. However, their lives get turned upside down when they realize they are surrounded by rich kids, politics, and much more.

Big news: Elite has been renewed for Season 6! And this December, three new Short Stories will be released:

Dec 15th – Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe

Dec 20th – Samuel & Omar

Dec 23rd – Patrick pic.twitter.com/wEq7cdXR3h — Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2021

What Happened In Season 5?

Since its premiere in 2018, the series has become an OTT phenomenon. Season 5 was full of confessions, confusion, and drama as Amaro’s murder investigation is revisited. It was full of relationship drama where characters hooked up, broke up, and patched things up as well.

Samuel and Rebecca are not telling the truth about Armano’s murder and how Guzman managed it. We find that Samuel is not able to make a favorable deal with the police. Although Benjamin promised to help Samuel, he is not able to follow through with it. Both of them end up getting in a fight towards the end of season 5.

The season ended with Samuel hitting his head on the ground and falling into the pool. We will find out in Season 6 whether Samuel lives or not. If Samuel dies, then Benjamin could be charged with the murder of his student. The show ended on a cliffhanger and the fans are excited for the new season to premiere.

Elite Season 6 Cast

As of now, six new characters will be introduced to the show. The show made it official by releasing its pictures onto its official Instagram. The series of pictures were captioned “tengo 5 nuevos crushes… os doy la bienvenida a las encinas para la temporada 6 @alvarodejuana__ @carmen_arrufat @anabokesa @alexpastranaa @anderpuig 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍We have 5 more crushes joining us for s6… welcome to las encinas. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

The five actors that will be joining the cast of Elite have been briefly introduced on Instagram, just enough to get the fans excited. Not much is known about them or the characters they will play, but it is certainly helping hype up the upcoming season.

The new actors include Carmen Arrufat, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana, and Ander Puig. Ander Puig will be the first trans main character of the series. There have been no announcements regarding old characters who would be appearing in the upcoming season.

The show premiered in 2018. A release date for season 6 has not been announced yet, but fans are excited to know that it has been renewed. The new cast adds so much more hype and mystery around season 6 and what would happen in it. If the previous seasons are any indication, they will be full of mystery, drama, and jaw-clenching turns.