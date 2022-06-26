5 Planets to Align in Rare Planetary Conjunction: Here’s How to Watch It

You snooze you lose.

Five planets of our solar system are lining up in a row in a very rare conjunction of the planets. The conjunction is going to last the whole month but you can watch it in all its glory only this week. This rare occurrence is taking place after 18 long years and will not be seen again before 18 years have passed.

What makes it rare is that although the conjunction of 3 planets is not that rare however it’s 5 planets we are talking about here and seeing them all lined up neatly will certainly be a sight to see. If you are also willing to watch it or curious to know more about it then you are in the right place.

Today we tell you everything about the conjunction, from where to see it and how to see it:

What Is the Conjunction About?

Conjunction in astronomy is defined as an occurrence where any two or more astronomical objects like planets or stars appear close together in the sky as observed from Earth. A conjunction of two or three planets can be frequently seen but one with 5 planets is very rare.

The conjunction will comprise of five planets namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. These five planets will be visible just before sunrise, stretching across the sky from low east to high south. There is also a special thing about this conjunction.

The special thing is that the planets will be aligned in the existing order as their distance from the sun.

When Does It Happen?

The conjunction will take place by the end of June starting from the 24th. The five planets will also be joined by the crescent moon if your timing is right. The planets Neptune and Uranus also joined the show on the 24th but they were not visible with naked eyes.

The conjunction started on June 3 however at that time it could only be seen via binoculats or telescopes and only for half an hour. The view slowly started getting better as time passed and the best view was visible on the 24th.

Earlier, Mercury was not properly visible but starting 24th the planet started climbing higher and got brighter which made it easier to spot.

How and When to Watch It?

In the northern hemisphere, the people can get the best view between 45 to 90 minutes before sunrise if they look eastward and very close to the horizon. A high place is preferable to watch it. The people in the southern hemisphere are going to get a better view if they wake up at least an hour before sunrise.

If your timing is right, you can watch it with naked eyes otherwise a binocular or a telescope would be a great option to see the occurrence. You can use apps like Star Walk 2 or Sky Tonight to locate and identify the planets.

This alignment will not occur until 2040 if you miss it now.