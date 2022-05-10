1883 Season 2: Will It Be Releasing in 2022?

When is the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story coming?

Yellowstone was a pretty great hit among the fans and to top it off, the fans were treated to a prequel story of the series in the form of another series. Talk about being fortunate! The prequel series was named “1883” and first premiered in December 2021. The first season of the series ended with 10 episodes on 27 February this year.

The series was received positively by both fans and critics alike. And ever since season 1 ended, the fans have been antsy about it and are wondering when will the second season of the show be released. And is there a chance the second season can drop sometime this year or in early 2023?

Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is 1883 About?

1883 predates the events of the popular series Yellowstone and features the story of the early days of the Dutton family when they had nothing and struggled with poverty. The story follows the then-poor Dutton family which fled to Texas to overcome their poverty.

The series features the family going on a journey to Montana as they travel through the Great Plains in search of better living conditions. The Dutton couple James and Margaret Dutton are played by real-life couples Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The first season of 1883 was released on Paramount+ and has a total of episodes. It has elements similar to Yellowstone and quickly became a hit, especially for the fans of Yellowstone.

Is Second Season Coming?

Yes, the prequel series of Yellowstone was possibly greenlit for a second season by Paramount+ earlier this year. But here’s the twist, it won’t really be a second season but a series with a whole new name instead, again.

According to Paramount+, the creators are planning to bring out a series called 1932 which is being dubbed “the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story”. Now it seems pretty obvious from the year number in the series name that the events of the series will happen after the events of 1883 but before the events of Yellowstone.

However, Paramount claimed during an investor presentation that they had plans for more episodes but they stopped short. After that, Paramount never said that 1883 was renewed for a second season but said that there will be additional episodes and said “1932 will be the continuation of the Duttons’ story. More of 1883 has also been ordered but the creative is still being determined”.

1883 Season 2 Release Date

If we speculate from past events, the filming for 1883 started in August 2021 and ended in January 2022. They released the series before the filming was wrapped up. If we consider the same treatment for 1932, we can expect it to drop somewhere by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

No official date has been confirmed so far.