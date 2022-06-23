10 Best Apps Like Panda Helper in 2022

Inbuilt app stores including Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS are just not enough sometimes. App stores like these do not provide you with tweaked apps or mods. Or sometimes you just wanna break rules and get that one app for free for which you’d have to pay a hefty amount.

One such third-party app that is a lifesaver in such cases is Panda Helper which provides you with hacked, tweaked, and paid apps for free. If you are looking for more such third-party apps then you are in the right place.

Here are some great apps like Panda Helper:

1. ACMarket

ACMarket is a very popular app store when it comes to downloading hacked apps. This app is exclusively available for Android and carries a majority of cracked, hacked, and morphed apps out there. The app also features an easy-to-navigate interface.

2. iNOJB

Don’t want to download a third-party app but still want to download hacked apps? Worry not, because we have you covered. iNOJB is a web-based platform that lets you download tweaked or hacked apps without having to download the third-party app store.

3. Sileo

Sileo is an iOS-exclusive app that provides tweaked applications for iOS versions 11, 12, 13, and 14. It will soon be providing apps for version 15 as well. In terms of interface, Sileo is very similar to Panda Helper and one of the best alternatives when it comes to an iOS-specific app store.

4. TweakBox

TweakBox is a familiar name that often pops up when it comes to downloading tweaked or hacked apps. TweakBox is available for all platforms which makes it highly user-friendly. What’s unique about this app store is that you can find emulators to download as well.

5. 25pp

25pp is a great alternative to Panda Helper if you are confident enough in trusting this Chinese third-party app. 25pp offers a straightforward and fast process for downloading and installing tweaked apps. You’ll have to set the app language from Chinese to English before starting.

6. AppCake

AppCake is a third-party app store exclusive to iOS users. The one drawback of this app is that it will require your device to be jailbroken before you can download and install any apps for free, however, the vast amount of apps in it will make up for it.

7. Zeus

Zeus is a brand new and high-tech alternative to Panda Helper. However, unlike most apps in this list, Zeus is exclusively available for iOS devices. The main reason for Zeus’ popularity is that it features a legacy jailbreaking feature that outshines its competitors.

8. CokernutX

CockernutX is also a new entry in the market and is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can find top tweaked apps like YouTube++ and Spotify++ updated to their latest versions in this third-party app. For iOS users, the app does not require you to log in with your Apple ID.

9. TweakDoor

TweakDoor is famous among iOS users because it does not require users to jailbreak their devices before installing apps for free. It also does not require a login with the Apple ID, so there is no way Apple can track your activity. The app also occupies less storage on the device.

10. Hipstore

Hipster is a popular choice as an alternative to Panda Helper because it is compatible with iOS, Android, and well as PC. As for iOS the apps available are only for versions 12 and 13. The app does not require the device to be jailbroken and provides a safe and secure downloading process.

Most of the apps here were iOS-specific because iOS users have to pay for most of the apps on the Apple Store hence the number of users looking for tweaked apps is large in the case of iOS. So these were some of the top alternatives to Panda Helper. Let us know your favorite in the comments.